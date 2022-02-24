Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 27,050 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Two Sigma Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,050 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

