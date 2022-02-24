Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes $193,000 Position in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,230,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,236,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IronNet stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76. IronNet, Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IronNet, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IronNet news, Director Michael J. Rogers bought 13,297 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $46,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Keane bought 25,000 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRNT. Guggenheim began coverage on IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

