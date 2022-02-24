Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $102.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,789,381 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.33. 2,718,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.86. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $67.32 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.