Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $102.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,789,381 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
TSN stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.33. 2,718,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.86. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $67.32 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 22.06%.
About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.