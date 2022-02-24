U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) will post $5.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.66 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $24.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.55 billion to $25.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $29.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $55.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,719,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,684,125. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

