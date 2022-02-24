U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25-$3.35 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.250-$3.350 EPS.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.57. 139,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,525. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.79. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

