UBS Group AG Boosts Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,264 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $54,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,550.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after acquiring an additional 113,003 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.7% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 70,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 46.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 61,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.07.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXR stock opened at $186.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.91 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.09.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

