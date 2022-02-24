UBS Group AG Boosts Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 270,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,711 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $50,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 695.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 70,632 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $780,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,313,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,645.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 187,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA opened at $201.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.45 and a 1 year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $326,738.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $125,909.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.