UBS Group AG Sells 21,740 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,740 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $48,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,036,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,158,000 after acquiring an additional 80,963 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $533,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 268,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,703,000 after acquiring an additional 79,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $400,000.

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $70.87 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $78.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.28.

