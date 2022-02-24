UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UDR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments increased its stake in UDR by 1,523.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,939,000 after buying an additional 6,631,525 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,689,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,082,000 after buying an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in UDR by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67. UDR has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

