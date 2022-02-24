UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in UDR were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in UDR by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

UDR stock opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 269.26, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

