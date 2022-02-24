Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Ultra Clean stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.07. 56,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,457. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

In other Ultra Clean news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 124,505 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 34,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

