UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Aegis lifted their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

NYSE:UMH opened at $23.13 on Thursday. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UMH Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after purchasing an additional 49,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in UMH Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

