Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Earns Buy Rating from Cormark

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Cormark in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$34.00 price target on the stock. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.20% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UNS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.71.

Shares of UNS opened at C$26.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.59. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$8.69 and a one year high of C$27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.12.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

