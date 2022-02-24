Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.19

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 317511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Unicharm alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.