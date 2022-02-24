UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

UNF has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UNF opened at $176.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $174.38 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.66.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.98%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UniFirst (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.