UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $175.67

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $175.67 and last traded at $175.75, with a volume of 706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.24.

UNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.08 and a 200-day moving average of $205.66.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.98%.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,351,000 after acquiring an additional 45,375 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 6.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,365,000 after buying an additional 42,016 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 171.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 25.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,716,000 after buying an additional 202,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

