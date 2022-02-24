Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Price Target Raised to €39.00 at UBS Group

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from €38.90 ($44.20) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB cut Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.32.

UNPRF opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. Uniper has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $42.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

