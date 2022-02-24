Uniper (UN01) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Uniper (ETR: UN01):

2/24/2022 – Uniper was given a new €42.00 ($47.73) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/23/2022 – Uniper was given a new €35.50 ($40.34) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/23/2022 – Uniper was given a new €35.50 ($40.34) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/23/2022 – Uniper was given a new €34.00 ($38.64) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/22/2022 – Uniper was given a new €36.00 ($40.91) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/22/2022 – Uniper was given a new €39.00 ($44.32) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/21/2022 – Uniper was given a new €40.00 ($45.45) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/17/2022 – Uniper was given a new €34.00 ($38.64) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/15/2022 – Uniper was given a new €42.00 ($47.73) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/25/2022 – Uniper was given a new €40.00 ($45.45) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/24/2022 – Uniper was given a new €35.50 ($40.34) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/17/2022 – Uniper was given a new €39.30 ($44.66) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/10/2022 – Uniper was given a new €35.50 ($40.34) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/10/2022 – Uniper was given a new €32.00 ($36.36) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/5/2022 – Uniper was given a new €36.00 ($40.91) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ETR:UN01 traded down €3.42 ($3.89) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €33.27 ($37.81). 1,511,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a fifty day moving average of €40.44 and a 200 day moving average of €37.94. Uniper SE has a 12 month low of €28.78 ($32.70) and a 12 month high of €42.45 ($48.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.53.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.