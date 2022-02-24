United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

United Bancshares has raised its dividend by 52.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

Shares of UBOH stock opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $108.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45.

In other United Bancshares news, insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $43,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of United Bancshares worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.