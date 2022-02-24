United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 320 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $83.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.75. Equity Residential has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 2,770 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $249,660.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.59.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

