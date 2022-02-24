United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMER. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 755.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 32.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the third quarter valued at $145,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.67. Omeros Co. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $23.14.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

