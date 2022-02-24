United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.55 Million

Equities analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) to report sales of $203.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.00 million to $213.50 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $176.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $850.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $828.10 million to $891.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $922.55 million, with estimates ranging from $896.50 million to $940.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,117,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,438,000 after purchasing an additional 409,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,646,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,848,000 after purchasing an additional 395,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,831,000 after purchasing an additional 333,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 11.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,737,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,855,000 after purchasing an additional 283,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

