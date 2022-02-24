United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €35.20 by Jefferies Financial Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) received a €35.20 ($40.00) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on United Internet in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.15 ($49.03).

Shares of UTDI opened at €31.52 ($35.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. United Internet has a one year low of €31.35 ($35.63) and a one year high of €39.19 ($44.53). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.41.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

