United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €35.20 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) received a €35.20 ($40.00) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on United Internet in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.15 ($49.03).

Shares of UTDI opened at €31.52 ($35.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. United Internet has a one year low of €31.35 ($35.63) and a one year high of €39.19 ($44.53). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.41.

United Internet Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.