United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $143.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.81. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Benjamin Mackovak acquired 10,800 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,184.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO David L. Eytcheson purchased 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $81,778.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 34,513 shares of company stock valued at $279,648. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in United Security Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

