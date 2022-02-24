Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $1.01. Universal Display posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.56.

OLED traded up $30.20 on Thursday, hitting $163.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,886. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $128.21 and a 12-month high of $246.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.31. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

