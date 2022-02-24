Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OLED stock traded up $30.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.26. The company had a trading volume of 74,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,137. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $132.88 and a 52 week high of $246.42.

OLED has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,392,000 after buying an additional 124,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,863,000 after purchasing an additional 120,006 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Universal Display by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 17,232 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 993.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

