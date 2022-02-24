Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of OLED stock traded up $30.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.26. The company had a trading volume of 74,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,137. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $132.88 and a 52 week high of $246.42.
OLED has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.
Universal Display Company Profile (Get Rating)
Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Display (OLED)
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.