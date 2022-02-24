US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.02

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.02 and last traded at $47.67, with a volume of 877193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECOL shares. StockNews.com downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Ecology during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

