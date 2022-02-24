Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $268.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $230.89 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.22 and its 200 day moving average is $288.03.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.56 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

