Utah Retirement Systems Has $5.84 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 98,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,926 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,875,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $138.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $123.31 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

