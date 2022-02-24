Utah Retirement Systems Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in CoStar Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in CoStar Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 62,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

CoStar Group Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.