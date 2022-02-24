Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,000 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $122.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.96.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

