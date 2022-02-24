Utah Retirement Systems Sells 4,100 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,261 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 956.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,451,000 after acquiring an additional 951,276 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 81.1% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,564,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,916,000 after acquiring an additional 700,443 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,539,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,656,000 after acquiring an additional 619,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS stock opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.78. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.76 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.