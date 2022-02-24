Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $58.22 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after buying an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,017,000 after buying an additional 223,811 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $6.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $417.14. 553,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,973,916. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $457.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.98. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $373.26 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

