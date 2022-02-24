Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.37 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,659 shares of company stock valued at $40,787,784 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.08.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $4.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.64. The company had a trading volume of 109,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,738,152. The stock has a market cap of $191.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $190.13 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.