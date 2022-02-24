Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 121.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Whelan Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,122,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

VGIT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.75. 25,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,413. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $64.19 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

