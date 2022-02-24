Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,643 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.06. 79,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,885,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.07. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,039 shares of company stock valued at $9,276,044. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.