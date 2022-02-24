Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in AT&T by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.91. 622,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,135,176. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.