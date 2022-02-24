Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,781,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,632. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $93.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.