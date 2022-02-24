VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) PT Lowered to C$16.50

VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EINC. began coverage on shares of VanEck ETF Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a C$27.00 price objective for the company. Eight Capital set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of VanEck ETF Trust stock opened at C$12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$576.58 million and a PE ratio of -7.56. VanEck ETF Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.79 and a 52-week high of C$26.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.88.

