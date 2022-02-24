VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Gap Up to $43.40

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.40, but opened at $45.48. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $43.26, with a volume of 143,428 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 79,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 40,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 832.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 51,856 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,271,000.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

