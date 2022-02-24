Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH stock opened at $93.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.29. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $79.77 and a 1 year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.