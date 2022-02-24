Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Increased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,854 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,871,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,755,000 after buying an additional 240,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,199,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.52. 889,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,739,289. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

