Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $83.74

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $83.74 and last traded at $84.13, with a volume of 117923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.99.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.29.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.