Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Rating) was up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$75.37 and last traded at C$75.37. Approximately 81,246 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 67,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$73.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$79.67.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.