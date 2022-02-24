Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Stock Price Down 0%

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.61 and last traded at $49.62. 558,353 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.99.

