VeChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $580.52 Million (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One VeChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $2.87 billion and approximately $580.52 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000082 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007157 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About VeChain

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

