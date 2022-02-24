Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total transaction of $109,201.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,429 shares of company stock valued at $45,538,869. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSK stock opened at $177.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.