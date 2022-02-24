Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 82,873 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QURE. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in uniQure by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $42,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,157 shares of company stock worth $531,776 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on QURE shares. Raymond James cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $725.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. uniQure has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

