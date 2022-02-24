Verition Fund Management LLC Has $509,000 Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,573 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 583.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of NVT opened at $32.63 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.