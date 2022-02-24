Verition Fund Management LLC Has $568,000 Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 46.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Toro by 39.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Toro by 23.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

TTC opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.11. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $960.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

